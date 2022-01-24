South Frontenac OPP charge snowmobiler with impaired driving

A Kingston man is facing charges after his snowmobile went off the trail Saturday night.
South Frontenac OPP and Frontenac Fire Department responded near Moreland-Dixon Rd. in South Frontenac Township.
The driver was not injured but was looked at by paramedics.
22-year-old Dawson Hamilton of Kingston is facing 2 impaired driving-related charges.
He will be seen in a Kingston courtroom on Feb. 17.
