Crime

South Frontenac OPP charge snowmobiler with impaired driving

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 10:33 am
OPP View image in full screen
OPP have charged a Kingston man with impaired driving of a snowmobile. Global News file

A Kingston man is facing charges after his snowmobile went off the trail Saturday night.

South Frontenac OPP and Frontenac Fire Department responded near Moreland-Dixon Rd. in South Frontenac Township.

Read more: Wanted Kingston man evades police, OPP ROPE squad for more than 3 months

The driver was not injured but was looked at by paramedics.

22-year-old Dawson Hamilton of Kingston is facing 2 impaired driving-related charges.

He will be seen in a Kingston courtroom on Feb. 17.

