South Frontenac OPP charge snowmobiler with impaired driving

A Kingston man is facing charges after his snowmobile went off the trail Saturday night.

South Frontenac OPP and Frontenac Fire Department responded near Moreland-Dixon Rd. in South Frontenac Township.

The driver was not injured but was looked at by paramedics.

22-year-old Dawson Hamilton of Kingston is facing 2 impaired driving-related charges.

He will be seen in a Kingston courtroom on Feb. 17.

