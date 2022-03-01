Saskatoon police officer injured during disturbance on the Train Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon police officer was injured after an axe was thrown by a suspect during a disturbance on the Train Bridge.

Police said calls came in Monday evening saying a man appeared ready to jump from the bridge near the weir.

Four officers found a man armed with an axe on the outside of the bridge railing.

The man climbed back over the railing and started threatening the officers before allegedly throwing the axe at them.

Police said the axe struck an officer in the hip. The officer received stitches for the wound.

The man then climbed back over the railing and the officers pulled him back onto the bridge.

A struggle then ensued and another officer was punched and spit on, according to the police report.

The suspect was subdued and taken into custody.

A 41-year-old man is facing charges of assaulting police, carrying a weapon and breaching conditions of a peace bond.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.