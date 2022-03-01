Menu

Comments

Crime

Saskatoon police officer injured during disturbance on the Train Bridge

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 10:08 am
Saskatoon Police satisfaction declines to 87%, lowest level in Insightrix survey View image in full screen
An officer needed stiches after being struck by an axe during a disturbance call on the Train Bridge, said Saskatoon police. File / Global News

A Saskatoon police officer was injured after an axe was thrown by a suspect during a disturbance on the Train Bridge.

Police said calls came in Monday evening saying a man appeared ready to jump from the bridge near the weir.

Read more: Man discharged from hospital after shooting by Saskatoon police officer

Four officers found a man armed with an axe on the outside of the bridge railing.

The man climbed back over the railing and started threatening the officers before allegedly throwing the axe at them.

Police said the axe struck an officer in the hip. The officer received stitches for the wound.

The man then climbed back over the railing and the officers pulled him back onto the bridge.

Read more: Woman facing charges following vice and human trafficking investigation - Saskatoon police

A struggle then ensued and another officer was punched and spit on, according to the police report.

The suspect was subdued and taken into custody.

A 41-year-old man is facing charges of assaulting police, carrying a weapon and breaching conditions of a peace bond.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

