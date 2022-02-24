Man discharged from hospital after shooting by Saskatoon police officer

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was shot by a police officer has been discharged from hospital and is facing charges, according to Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper.

Around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, officers received a call about an armed man and a fight at the door of a home in the 200 block of Avenue L South. Equipped with a handgun and a machete, the 35-year-old ran off, according to a news release.

Police found and confronted the man as he was still carrying the handgun near 22nd Street West and Avenue U South, Cooper said. One officer fired his gun “several” times, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury, according to the police chief.

“Our officers are often called to unpredictable, dynamic situations where they must rely on their extensive training and make split-second judgements,” Cooper said in a statement Thursday.

“It is fortunate that there was no physical injury to our staff members, and that it did not result in more serious injury to the suspect.”

Police have not identified the suspect. He remains in custody.

Because the man suffered an injury in the confrontation with Saskatoon police, the Regina Police Service has been called in to investigate with two provincially-appointed observers.

Cooper’s statement did not indicate what charges the man is facing, though he did say Regina police will release further information when it becomes available.