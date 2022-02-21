Freezing rain and snow expected for Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Another major weather low is on the doorstep of Quebec and northern New Brunswick. The type of precipitation it will dump will vary by region.

Starting Tuesday evening, several areas will be affected by an episode of freezing rain before the precipitation changes to rain.

This will be the case for the regions of Montreal, Montérégie, Estrie and Beauce as well as Mauricie.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

The Outaouais region could see a significant accumulation of freezing rain including sectors of the North Shore of the St. Lawrence River.

In all of these regions, the mild spell that started late Sunday will end on Wednesday as temperatures gradually drop below freezing.

As of Tuesday evening, the depression will leave quantities of snow that could exceed 20 centimetres in the regions of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, La Tuque, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Charlevoix, the entire Côte -North to Blanc-Sablon, as well as in Témiscouata and the whole of Gaspésie.

Northern New Brunswick could receive 25 centimetres of snow. In addition, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for the regions of Chibougamau, Matagami, Fermont and Blanc-Sablon.

Starting Monday evening, the combination of temperatures and moderate winds will give wind chill readings of 48 to 51 degrees Celsius below zero through Tuesday morning.