Weather

Winter storm leads to school closures, messy roads in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 8:09 am
Click to play video: 'Heavy amounts of snowfall, freezing rain expected to sock parts of Ontario and Quebec' Heavy amounts of snowfall, freezing rain expected to sock parts of Ontario and Quebec
A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Greater Toronto Area with Environment Canada now forecasting up to 25 cm for the region. Environment Canada also issued a snowfall warning Thursday for the Greater Montreal area stretching from the North Shore down to the South Shore. Anthony Farnell joins us now with what's in store for both cities and elsewhere in Ontario and Quebec.

A messy mix of snow and freezing rain hampered commutes and forced school closures in southern Quebec on Friday morning.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning, urging motorists to adjust their driving due to “changing road conditions.”

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” the weather agency said. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Read more: Snow day for schools across Greater Montreal area

The snowfall warning was in effect for several areas, including Montreal, where most schools are shut for the day. A full list of school closures can be found by globalnews.ca’s Quebec school closure list for Feb. 18.

The Société de Transport de Montréal, the city’s public transit authority, warned that buses are delayed due to the weather.

For those travelling by air, it’s best to check your flight’s status before heading out. At the Montreal-Trudeau Airport, most departing flights were delayed or cancelled in the morning, while several arrivals were postponed.

With the difficult traffic conditions, Quebec’s Transport Ministry advised drivers to slow down behind the wheel and to keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

Environment Canada says the snow should come to an end in the morning in Montreal and the surrounding areas.

Other parts of the province can expect more wintry weather throughout the day. Quebec City is expected to see up to an additional 15 centimetres snow in the afternoon.

