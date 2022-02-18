Regina man faces multiple charges of weapons manufacturing using 3D printer

A man from Regina is facing charges of using a 3D printer to manufacture guns and illegal devices.
Last week, the Regina Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) along with their partners at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) finished a two-month long investigation surrounding the illegal importation of prohibited devices into the country.
Following a referral from the CBSA Vancouver International Mail Centre, RPS and CBSA investigators executed a search warrant in the 300 Block of Holland Avenue in Regina, taking a 58-year-old man into custody.
Regina CRT with help from CBSA executed a search warrant, after further investigations into the home, they located a 3D printer along with 3D printed weapons and illegal devices.
While searching the residence, investigators located a 3D printer, restricted and non-restricted firearms, firearms parts, ammunition, prohibited weapons, prohibited devices, and 3D printed firearm components.
Scott Herbert Loveday was charged with the following:
- 4 counts of weapons manufacturing
- 7 counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession was unauthorized
- 2 counts of possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking
- 1 count of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- 1 count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- 1 count of importing a prohibited device knowing it is unauthorized
Loveday made his first court appearance in Provincial Court on Friday, Feb. 11.
Comments