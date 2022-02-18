Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man faces multiple charges of weapons manufacturing using 3D printer

By Brody Ratcliffe Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 7:58 pm
Regina CRT with help from CBSA executed a search warrant, after further investigations into the home, they located a 3D printer along with 3D printed weapons and illegal devices. View image in full screen
Regina CRT with help from CBSA executed a search warrant, after further investigations into the home, they located a 3D printer along with 3D printed weapons and illegal devices. Regina Police Service

A man from Regina is facing charges of using a 3D printer to manufacture guns and illegal devices.

Last week, the Regina Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) along with their partners at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) finished a two-month long investigation surrounding the illegal importation of prohibited devices into the country.

Read more: Firearms, drugs seized by police in Big River, Sask. drug trafficking investigation

Following a referral from the CBSA Vancouver International Mail Centre, RPS and CBSA investigators executed a search warrant in the 300 Block of Holland Avenue in Regina, taking a 58-year-old man into custody.

Regina CRT with help from CBSA executed a search warrant, after further investigations into the home, they located a 3D printer along with 3D printed weapons and illegal devices. View image in full screen
Regina CRT with help from CBSA executed a search warrant, after further investigations into the home, they located a 3D printer along with 3D printed weapons and illegal devices.

Regina CRT with help from CBSA executed a search warrant, after further investigations into the home, they located a 3D printer along with 3D printed weapons and illegal devices.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

While searching the residence, investigators located a 3D printer, restricted and non-restricted firearms, firearms parts, ammunition, prohibited weapons, prohibited devices, and 3D printed firearm components.

Click to play video: '2,000 firearms stolen from Peterborough-based trucking company' 2,000 firearms stolen from Peterborough-based trucking company
2,000 firearms stolen from Peterborough-based trucking company

Scott Herbert Loveday was charged with the following:

  • 4 counts of weapons manufacturing
  • 7 counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession was unauthorized
  • 2 counts of possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking
  • 1 count of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • 1 count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • 1 count of importing a prohibited device knowing it is unauthorized

Read more: Federal gun bust puts end to 3D gun printing in rural Manitoba

Loveday made his first court appearance in Provincial Court on Friday, Feb. 11.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police Service tagRegina tagRPS tagCBSA tagCanada Border Services Agency tagRegina Crime tag3D Printer tagCRT tag3D-printed weapons tag3D Printer Regina tagRegina 3D Printed Weapons tagRegina Police Service Crime Reduction Team tagRegina SK tagWeapon Manufacturing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers