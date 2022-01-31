Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Firearms, drugs seized by police in Big River, Sask. drug trafficking investigation

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 5:15 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Among the items seized by police are about 840 grams of cannabis, about 95 grams of suspected methamphetamine and about 53 grams of suspected cocaine. Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP say charges have been laid after a search warrant was executed at a residence east of Big River, Sask., related to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Members of the RCMP Prince Albert, Sask. crime reduction team searched the home last Thursday.

Investigators found approximately 840 grams of cannabis, approximately 95 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 53 grams of suspected cocaine.

Officers also located three guns, ammunition and a variety of drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Trending Stories

Read more: North Battleford RCMP looking for information after car stolen with 2 babies inside

As a result, police charged two people at the residence: 32-year-old Harley Vallentgoed and 26-year-old Celeste Wilson, who are both from the Big River area.

Story continues below advertisement

Vallentgoed and Wilson were charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, one count of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, one count for unsafe storage of firearms and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

In addition, Vallentgoed was charged with one count of trafficking.

Both individuals are set to appear in Big River First Nation court on March 15, 2022.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagDrugs tagDrug Trafficking tagFirearms tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagWeapons tagBig River tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers