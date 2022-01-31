Firearms, drugs seized by police in Big River, Sask. drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say charges have been laid after a search warrant was executed at a residence east of Big River, Sask., related to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Members of the RCMP Prince Albert, Sask. crime reduction team searched the home last Thursday.

Investigators found approximately 840 grams of cannabis, approximately 95 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 53 grams of suspected cocaine.

Officers also located three guns, ammunition and a variety of drug trafficking paraphernalia.

As a result, police charged two people at the residence: 32-year-old Harley Vallentgoed and 26-year-old Celeste Wilson, who are both from the Big River area.

Vallentgoed and Wilson were charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, one count of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, one count for unsafe storage of firearms and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

In addition, Vallentgoed was charged with one count of trafficking.

Both individuals are set to appear in Big River First Nation court on March 15, 2022.