Federal gun bust puts end to 3D gun printing in rural Manitoba

A Manitoba man has racked up several charges linked to a 3D gun-printing bust.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the case first began back in September 2021.

The CBSA launched an investigation after a suspicious package was intercepted at the International Mail Processing Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

The parcel, headed for Manitoba, contained pieces of metal used to reinforce the plastic frame on a 3D-printed handgun.

After months of investigating, the CBSA joined forces with RCMP. In mid-December, the two searched the home of a 34-year-old in Hanover, Man.

In the home they found two 3D-printed handguns along with three other firearms, ammunition and a 3D printer.

View image in full screen Confiscated firearms. CBSA media

The man has been charged with several counts of manufacturing and possessing firearms without authorization.

The CBSA warns that printing 3D guns is a serious offence.

“Making your own gun with a 3D printer is not a hobby, it’s a crime,” said CBSA’s Director of Intelligence and Enforcement Operations in Manitoba, Jeryn Peters, in a release.

“The CBSA works closely with the RCMP and other partners to stop prohibited and undeclared firearms and firearms parts from entering Canada, and will arrest and charge those responsible for such activities.”

