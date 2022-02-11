Manufacturing association says blockades taking big pinch out of Alberta’s economy

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters association is calling for an immediate end to the trucker blockades at the borders, saying some businesses in Alberta’s energy sector are just days from shutting down.

The CME said the blockades, including the one at Coutts, Alta., mean critical supplies like steel and electrical components are sitting at the border, taking longer to arrive as truckers try to bypass the protests or orders are being cancelled altogether.

Vice President David MacLean said it’s having a big impact on Alberta’s oil and gas manufacturing sector and our economy overall.

“We estimate that the impact on that is about $600 million over the last two weeks, about $44 million a day crosses the border in either direction,” said MacLean.

“The impact on Alberta’s economy is significant, both for manufacturers locally and for exporters. The U.S. is our largest market so it’s critically important to get that blockade cleared.”

He said time is of the essence.

“If manufacturers can’t provide the materials needed in oil and gas then ultimately it’s going to impact our biggest sector which is our energy industry… it’s days not weeks before we start to see shutdowns.”

The CME and Canadian Trucking Alliance have written a joint letter to the federal government, calling for action to end the stand-off.

“Our nation’s truck drivers, who are caught up in these blockades are at personal risk, and the manufacturers that rely on trucking services are being forced to shut down,” the letter reads.

“We must restore Canada’s image as a good place to invest and do business and ensure our trucking and manufacturing industries continue to thrive.”

MacLean said the groups met with Canada’s transportation minister this week and have been assured the government is aware of the magnitude of the impact.

Alberta’s cattle industry is hurting, too.

With 80 per cent of Canadian beef produced here, the president of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association is calling for the protest to end.

“I believe it’s gone too far now. It’s starting to disrupt trade, it’s starting to disrupt commerce,” said Bob Lowe.

The northbound and southbound lanes at the Coutts-Sweetgrass border crossing remain closed.

With files from Heather Yourex-West