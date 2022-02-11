Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Ambassador Bridge blockades: Honda Canada halts production at Ontario car plant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2022 8:37 am
Click to play video: 'Ambassador Bridge protest blockade disrupts car manufacturing sector' Ambassador Bridge protest blockade disrupts car manufacturing sector
As protesters remain at the Ambassador Bridge, the blockade disrupting the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. is taking a toll on economies on both sides. Sean O'Shea looks at the pain it's inflicting on car manufacturing companies in Ontario, and the growing calls for authorities to take more action.

Honda Canada says it’s temporarily suspending manufacturing on one production line during the day shift at its plant in Alliston, Ont., today due to border delays.

A trucker blockade at the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ont., has disrupted trade back and forth across the border since Monday.

The automotive sector, which relies on the quick and easy movement of goods between plants in Canada and the United States, has been hit especially hard.

Read more: Ambassador Bridge blockades giving ‘ammunition’ to ‘Buy America’ champions

Honda says its automotive manufacturing operations in the U.S. are scheduled to run today. It says the situation is fluid, and will adjust production as necessary.

Trending Stories

Several automakers in Ontario have reduced production this week due to the protest at the border.

Story continues below advertisement

The temporary production outages come as automakers grapple with other pandemic-related supply chain challenges, including shortage of semiconductor chips used in new cars.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge' Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge
Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Freedom Convoy tagCanada-US Trade tagfreedom convoy 2022 tagAmbassador Bridge tagHonda Canada tagAmbassador Bridge blockades tagCanadian auto manufacturing tagHonda Ontario plant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers