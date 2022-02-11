Ambassador Bridge blockades: Honda Canada halts production at Ontario car plant

Send this page to someone via email

Honda Canada says it’s temporarily suspending manufacturing on one production line during the day shift at its plant in Alliston, Ont., today due to border delays.

A trucker blockade at the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ont., has disrupted trade back and forth across the border since Monday.

The automotive sector, which relies on the quick and easy movement of goods between plants in Canada and the United States, has been hit especially hard.

Honda says its automotive manufacturing operations in the U.S. are scheduled to run today. It says the situation is fluid, and will adjust production as necessary.

Several automakers in Ontario have reduced production this week due to the protest at the border.

Story continues below advertisement

The temporary production outages come as automakers grapple with other pandemic-related supply chain challenges, including shortage of semiconductor chips used in new cars.

1:14 Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge