Canada

Alberta NDP calls on UCP to suspend commercial operators licences as Coutts protest enters 13th day

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted February 10, 2022 5:52 pm
A blockade of trucks, tractors and other vehicles was still up at the Alberta-U.S. border near Coutts, Alta., on Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022. RCMP officers were met with anger and chants of 'Hell no, we won't go' as they attempted to persuade protesters against mandatory vaccines and other pandemic restrictions to move to another location. View image in full screen
A blockade of trucks, tractors and other vehicles was still up at the Alberta-U.S. border near Coutts, Alta., on Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022. RCMP officers were met with anger and chants of 'Hell no, we won't go' as they attempted to persuade protesters against mandatory vaccines and other pandemic restrictions to move to another location. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

As the protest at Coutts, Alta., enters its 13th day, the Alberta NDP is calling on the United Conservative Party to take action after a Medicine Hat woman’s family members lost their mother while being stuck behind the convoy.

The northbound and southbound lanes at the border crossing remain closed and protesters refused to move from the highway encampment at Highway 501 and Highway 4 south of Lethbridge to a safer area, said an Alberta RCMP spokesperson on Thursday morning.

Things remain peaceful aside from some “shouting and chanting” and protesters are still allowed to bring supplies at the border on foot. Vehicle access is restricted to Coutts residents or people with approved business in the area.

However, the blockade has frustrated a lot of truckers and residents.

Megan Allan’s two aunts were vacationing in Arizona when their mother “took a turn for the worst” and was placed in palliative comfort care at a long-term care facility in Medicine Hat last Sunday. They immediately booked the first available flights to Great Falls, Mont., to pick up their vehicles so they could drive home to see their mother.

The two landed at Great Falls at 9 p.m. on Monday and immediately started the drive back to Medicine Hat. According to Allan, they were unable to get through the Coutts border crossing due to the protest. The next closest border crossing would not be open until 8 a.m. the next day.

Trucker protests: Trudeau blasts Conservative support for blockades at border crossings

Alice Allan, 94, passed away at 5:30 a.m. last Tuesday with only her son, Megan’s father, by her side.

Trending Stories

“My aunts were unable to make it. They didn’t have the opportunity to be with their mom because of the protests and the blockades. They would have made it if they could have gone through,” said Megan Allan as she broke down at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

“I understand that the truckers’ message is about freedom, but their protest affected my family’s freedom and my aunts will never get the chance to say goodbye.”

Lorne Dach, NDP transportation critic, condemned the UCP’s alleged inaction towards the Coutts border protest. Dach called on the UCP to use the Traffic Safety Act to suspend protesters’ commercial operator licences.

According to Dach, the bill grants Minister of Transportation Rajan Sawhney the legal authority to suspend commercial operator licences if operators fail to follow the highway and road regulations.

“I think we can all see very clearly that the rules of the road are not being followed,” Dach said. “We cannot allow this small group of people to continue to break the law and cause so much harm to Alberta families and businesses.

It is unclear, however, whether Dach’s request will apply to the majority of protesters who arrived in personal vehicles, farm trucks or farm equipment. An NDP spokesperson said many of the vehicles at the border protest would require a Class 1 or Class 3 licence, which many protesters are likely to hold for agricultural or seasonal work.

“A suspension of their operator licence would certainly impact those drivers,” said the NDP spokesperson.

Global News reached out to Alberta’s Ministry of Transportation for comment.

— with files from Heather Yourex-West

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
