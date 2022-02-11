Menu

Canada

Ontario Superior court to consider injunction over Ambassador Bridge blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2022 8:41 am
Ambassador Bridge protest taking economic toll
The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge is now into its fourth day. The structure links Windsor with Detroit and is critical for trade between Canada and the United States. Now, the blockade is beginning to impact jobs. Sean O’Shea reports.

An Ontario Superior Court justice is set to hear an application today for an injunction that would bar protesters from blocking the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont.

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association applied for the injunction, and the City of Windsor was granted intervenor status.

Read more: Ambassador Bridge blockades giving ‘ammunition’ to ‘Buy America’ champions

Geoffrey Morawetz adjourned proceedings yesterday, saying that while the matter was of great economic consequence, a ruling outlawing the protests would be serious and the defendants should be given a chance to respond.

They’re due to resume at noon.

Ambassador Bridge protest blockade disrupts car manufacturing sector
Ambassador Bridge protest blockade disrupts car manufacturing sector

The Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit is considered the busiest commercial land border crossing in North America.

The protest is one of several demonstrations happening in the country over COVID-19 measures.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
