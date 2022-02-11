Ontario Superior court to consider injunction over Ambassador Bridge blockade

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario Superior Court justice is set to hear an application today for an injunction that would bar protesters from blocking the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont.

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association applied for the injunction, and the City of Windsor was granted intervenor status.

Geoffrey Morawetz adjourned proceedings yesterday, saying that while the matter was of great economic consequence, a ruling outlawing the protests would be serious and the defendants should be given a chance to respond.

They’re due to resume at noon.

2:32 Ambassador Bridge protest blockade disrupts car manufacturing sector Ambassador Bridge protest blockade disrupts car manufacturing sector

The Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit is considered the busiest commercial land border crossing in North America.

Story continues below advertisement

The protest is one of several demonstrations happening in the country over COVID-19 measures.