Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Premier Doug Ford set to make an announcement Friday morning

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 8:46 am
Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge' Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge
WATCH ABOVE: Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement on Friday morning.

The premier will be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Attorney General Doug Downey and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney for a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Read more: Protesters settle in at Ambassador Bridge, Windsor mayor to seek injunction

One source told Global News the announcement will be regarding the protests at the U.S-Canada border.

Trending Stories

A blockade continues as demonstrators protest many COVID-19 restrictions at the Ambassador Bridge, the bridge linking Windsor, Ont. to Detroit. It is one of the most busiest land border crossings in Canada.

Global News will livestream that announcement here.

More to come.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Doug Ford tagOntario COVID tagProtests tagWindsor tagDetroit tagFreedom Convoy tagAmbassador Bridge tagOntario protests tagland border demonstrations tagontario trucker protests tagontario truckers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers