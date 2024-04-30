Toronto police chief apologizes for comments made after man acquitted in cop death

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s police chief is apologizing for his “choice of words” in reacting to the acquittal of a man who had been accused of fatally running over an officer.

Chief Myron Demkiw told the Toronto Police Services Board this morning that he has been reflecting on the comments he made outside a downtown Toronto courthouse on April 21, in which he said police respect the judicial process but were “hoping for a different outcome” to the trial.

Demkiw told the board he should have been more clear that he supports and accepts the verdict.

The chief sought to clarify his comments last week, saying he accepts the verdict and that closure cannot come at the expense of justice.

Umar Zameer was acquitted in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall nearly three years ago.

Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and testified he didn’t know Northrup and his partner — who were in plain clothes — were police officers.

Demkiw also announced last week that his force has asked Ontario Provincial Police to conduct an independent review into the case after “adverse comments” made by the judge presiding over the trial.

The chief also ordered a full internal review of all aspects of plainclothes policing.