Vehicle stolen in Calgary carjacking seen fleeing Toronto-area home invasion: police

A vehicle that was stolen during an armed carjacking in Calgary was seen fleeing from the area of a home invasion in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police provided an update Tuesday on a home invasion that occurred in December and said five suspects have been charged, adding that officers “believe they are part of a larger criminal network.”

At 1:52 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers received a report of a home invasion in progress in the area of Forest Drive and Harmonia Crescent.

“Three masked suspects forced entry into the home and proceeded to assault and hold the occupants at gunpoint while demanding money,” police allege.

Officers encountered three suspects and an officer fired their gun multiple times, police said.

One suspect was taken into custody and two fled the scene, police said.

A loaded firearm was also allegedly dropped by one of the suspects and seized by officers.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

“A black sedan was seen fleeing the area as officers approached the residence,” police added.

“Investigators later learned this vehicle was stolen during an armed carjacking in the City of Calgary on Nov. 10, 2023.”

Four additional suspects were identified and charged as a result of the investigation, while another gun was seized, police said.

Three Saskatchewan residents and two Toronto residents have been charged.

Police have released images of those charged and said they might only be known by their street names. Officers encouraged anyone with additional information to come forward.

Meanwhile, the province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), also investigated the incident as a result of an officer firing their gun. The SIU determined that “there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting.”