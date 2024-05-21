Housing Accelerator Fund information sessions to be held in Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon is holding two public information sessions on the Housing Accelerator Fund at the beginning of June.
Both sessions are being held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the first taking place on June 4 at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic cafeteria, and the second happening on June 6 at the Saskatoon Fieldhouse.
The city said these sessions are opportunities for the public to ask questions and will have information on:
- Permitting up to four dwelling units on all residential sites
- Permitting multiple-unit residential development within 800 metres of the bus rapid transit stations
- Streamlining approvals for residential care homes
- Removing minimum parking requirements city wide
Amendments will be brought forward to a public hearing at city council in June, except for the parking requirements amendment, which will be discussed in July.
More information is available on the city of Saskatoon website.
Discussions around the Housing Accelerator Fund have been ongoing with the city since the federal government announced the funding back in February.The government of Canada and the City of Saskatoon announced that 940 housing units will be fast-tracked in the city over the next three years.
Through the Housing Accelerator Fund, $41.3 million is going toward this initiative, with housing development being sped up in areas near transit and the downtown sector.
The feds said the fund is helping fast-track at least 100,000 homes over three years across the country, adding that this will help spur the creation of almost 650,000 homes in Canada over the next decade.
