Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon receives federal funding to fast-track housing

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
More housing units are being fast-tracked in Saskatoon due to funding from the federal government. View image in full screen
More housing units are being fast-tracked in Saskatoon due to funding from the federal government. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The government of Canada and the City of Saskatoon announced that 940 housing units will be fast-tracked in the city over the next three years.

Through the Housing Accelerator Fund, $41.3 million is going toward this initiative, with housing development being sped up in areas near transit and the downtown sector.

The feds said the fund is helping fast-track at least 100,000 homes over three years across the country, adding that this will help spur the creation of almost 650,000 homes in Canada over the next decade.

Click to play video: 'Looking at the state of Saskatoon’s new housing market'
Looking at the state of Saskatoon’s new housing market

“We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Saskatoon today,” said Sean Fraser, federal minister of housing, infrastructure and communities. “By allowing four units as-of-right, increasing building heights, and streamlining processes for supportive housing, the city will ensure that Saskatoon has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We will continue working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford,”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said,”With Saskatoon growing faster than ever, we have an urgent need to come up with housing solutions.”

“This welcomed investment through the Housing Accelerator Fund can provide the money needed to help increase supply, including much needed affordable housing, particularly in areas of the city near transit corridors,” Clark said. “Accommodating generational growth requires generational change and City Council will be considering big changes to zoning, density, and parking requirements to meet the targets in this plan.”

The federal government said the Housing Accelerator Fund was created in March 2023, and as of the end of September 2023, more than $38.89 billion has been used to create almost 152,000 housing units and repair over 241,000 units.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices