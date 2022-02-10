Timeline to lift all public health measures in Ontario coming soon, top doctor says

Ontario’s top doctor says a timeline for lifting all public health measures in the province is coming soon.

Dr. Kieran Moore was asked during a COVID-19 media briefing Thursday whether the public can expect an update soon on when measures, including masking and the proof of vaccination system, will be lifted.

“We will be reviewing the evidence and as I said today, the evidence is showing we’re making remarkable improvement in all of the key metrics in Ontario and that forces us to review all public health measures that are in play,” Moore said.

“None of them are expected to remain in play longer than they need to be and/or have a benefit to protect Ontarians. So we are reviewing all of them in the coming days and anticipate we will make recommendations to government as soon as next week.”

Moore said there will be “greater clarity” for Ontarians regarding the processes that will be put into place and the timelines for the removal of “all public health measures.”

He said it will be done in a “graded, cautious manner, which has been the cornerstone of Ontario’s approach.”

Ontario previously released a timeline for lifting public health measures, with most being lifted by March 14. A timeline to lift some measures, including masking and proof of vaccination, has not yet been provided, however.

Moore also hinted that the existing timeline could be moved up given improving COVID-19 trends, though he noted that it is ultimately a government decision.

Moore indicated that masking would still likely remain in place in schools and some public settings, like transit, for a while after the measure is lifted in other community settings.

