SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario to release plan for moving past its framework of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2021 6:09 am
Click to play video: 'Ford says his government will unveil plan to lift capacity limits on restaurants next week' Ford says his government will unveil plan to lift capacity limits on restaurants next week
WATCH ABOVE: Ford says his government will unveil plan to lift capacity limits on restaurants.

TORONTO — Ontario is set to release its plan today for how the province will move beyond current COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The province paused plans in mid-August to exit Step 3 of its reopening framework as fourth-wave cases were rising.

Now, the seven-day average of daily COVID-19 case counts is stable, nearly 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a vaccine and proof of vaccination is required to access several venues, including restaurants, cinemas and event spaces.

Read more: Ontario’s enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificates with QR codes now in effect

Premier Doug Ford has said the new plan would include how and when to lift more public health measures, including restrictions on restaurants.

He has said it will provide a long-term vision, and will involve applying any new restrictions in tailored and localized ways, with the aim of avoiding further lockdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

The chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, has suggested rules won’t be loosened quickly.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagstep 3 tagOntario Step 3 tagOntario capacity limits tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers