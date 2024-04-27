Menu

Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid after man pushed from Toronto balcony

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
Toronto Police homicide squad investigating after man allegedly pushed off balcony to death
WATCH: As Catherine McDonald reports, one witness says he heard a thud and a bang and looked off his balcony to see a man lying face down on the scaffolding above the sidewalk below.
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who was pushed from a balcony in downtown Toronto.

The incident occurred on April 24, just before midnight in the Church and Shuter Streets area.

The victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Ryan Williams, was pushed from a balcony and landed on scaffolding outside the building, just above street level.

Life-saving measures were attempted on Williams at the scene but were unsuccessful. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police investigating after a man was pushed from a Toronto balcony and died in hospital. View image in full screen
Police investigating after a man was pushed from a Toronto balcony and died in hospital. Don Curran / Global News

On Saturday, police said 29-year-old Joshua Pilgram of Toronto was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

At the time of the incident, a neighbour told Global News that over the past two weeks, he had noticed more seemingly transient people coming and going from a unit on the eighth floor. He said he had seen one man drinking in the shared area of the building and had called police a week earlier after a fight that sounded like it may have been about drugs and involved a knife.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The neighbour said there had been a “constant rotation” of people going in and out of the apartment recently.

Police said they are still looking to speak with three persons of interest in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.

Man dead after being pushed from downtown Toronto balcony

With files from Isaac Callan and Gabby Rodrigues

