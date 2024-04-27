Mississauga man dead after road rage causes 6-vehicle crash: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man from Mississauga is dead as a result of a road rage incident that caused a multi-vehicle collision in Innisfil, Ont., Friday evening.

Provincial police said they responded a call for a six-vehicle collision around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 400 near Simcoe Road 89 in Innisfil, Ont.

Police reported that two vehicles were “road raging” on the highway when the 21-year-old driver crossed the centre median dividing the roadway and crossed over into the northbound lanes.

As he crossed over into the northbound lanes, police said he crashed into a pickup truck travelling northbound before his vehicle rolled over. The driver died of his injuries, police say.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The highway was closed as police investigated but it reopened early Saturday morning, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 905-841-5777.