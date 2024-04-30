Menu

Traffic

‘Increased military traffic’ between Toronto, Wasaga Beach this weekend

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 11:29 am
1 min read
A Canadian soldier is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Canadian soldier is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
There will be “increased military traffic” on roadways between Toronto and Wasaga Beach this weekend as part of a training exercise, the Department of National Defence says.

A statement issued Tuesday said Canadian Army reserve personnel will “conduct convoy and supply operations training on roads and highways” between North York and Wasaga Beach, transiting through Borden, Ont., the weekend of May 3 to 5.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The public may see “increased military traffic” on various roads, including highways 401 and 400.

Soldiers participating in the exercise, dubbed Trillium Venture, won’t have weapons or ammunition.

“Participating personnel will conduct planned, and short stops throughout the duration of the exercise, stopping for rest, fuel, scheduled maintenance, and other training,” the statement said.

“This training exercise ensures our readiness to respond to emergencies, such as flooding and wildfires in Canadian communities in cooperation with other domestic agencies.”

The department said measures are being taken to minimize any inconvenience.

Members of the public were asked to “take extra caution” when approaching military vehicles.

