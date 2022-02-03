Halifax police charge 2nd man in high-profile sexual assault case

Send this page to someone via email

A second person has been charged in connection with a high-profile sexual assault case in Nova Scotia.

According to the Halifax Regional Police (HRP), Brent Alexander Julien, 33, was arrested at police headquarters on Wednesday.

Read more: Sexual assault survivor files lawsuit against Halifax police and RCMP

He was charged with one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court in Dartmouth on March 15.

In a news release, police said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in May 2018 in East Preston.

“The victim, a woman, was 41 years old at the time of the incident,” HRP noted.

Court documents show Julien’s charge is in connection with the case of Carrie Low.

Story continues below advertisement

Low – who sought and received a court order permitting the use of her name – reported she had been abducted outside a Dartmouth bar by a group of men and sexually assaulted in East Preston.

She later alleged an improper “pattern of conduct” by HRP and the RCMP in her case, saying members of their joint sexual assault investigation team didn’t visit the scene and were slow to have her clothing and blood tests processed.

Low fought before the courts to have her allegations examined by the Office of Police Complaints Commissioner and launched a lawsuit against police. The Nova Scotia complaints commissioner initially rejected her complaint because it was beyond the time limit to file a complaint, but that decision was later overturned by a judicial review.

In February 2020, Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas, 35, was charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to her case.

But while awaiting trial, Thomas was murdered on Nov. 13, 2021 in a shooting in Dartmouth.

HRP laid second-degree murder charges later that week and issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Tyreece Alexander Whynder-Ewing, 27, in connection with Thomas’s murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Whynder-Ewing turned himself in to authorities that day and was arrested in Toronto.

Meanwhile, the charges against Thomas were formally dismissed in court.

At the time, Low’s legal team said in a statement that Low was concerned about the impact the developments would have on her case and “quest for justice.”

On Thursday, a spokesperson from HRP told Global News police are not looking for additional suspects in the sexual assault case at this time.

— with a file from Alex Cooke