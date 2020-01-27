Sexual assault survivor files lawsuit against Halifax police and RCMP

A sexual assault survivor has filed a lawsuit against Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP alleging that they conducted a negligent and discriminatory investigation into her sexual assault.

Carrie Low is alleging that the Sexual Assault Investigative team, an integrated unit comprised of HRP and RCMP officers, committed numerous errors throughout the investigation.

“We ended up here as a last resort,” said Mike Dull, Low’s lawyer.

According to Dull and Emma Halpern with the Elizabeth Fry Society, the decision to file a civil suit came after the original investigator on the case came forward with allegations that there weren’t simply errors in the investigation, but there was a conscious effort to curb it.

“She was told that she was a liar and a drunk and she should not be wasting police resources to pursue her case,” said Halpern. Tweet This

Halpern says attitudes like that are part of why there is a stigma associated with being a sexual assault complainant.

“They create a very dangerous climate for women where they can’t trust our law enforcement system to actually be there to protect them,” she said.

“They create an environment where women are being blamed for the harms that are directed at them, where women are being blamed for being victims of crime.”

According to Low’s lawyer, this lawsuit is the first of it’s kind if Nova Scotia, and there have been no other reported decisions of this kind in Canada.

“She’s the first victim of sexual assault to seek a civil remedy against the police who she went to for help,” said Dull. Tweet This

“She’s a trailblazer hoping to effect change.”

Low already has another case making it’s way through the courts stemming from the same incident.

In 2019, Low submitted a complaint that police had mishandled her case. Her affidavit to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court said the toxicology report had not been conducted “as of one year following the sexual assault, but Low received a letter from Nova Scotia’s office of the police complaints commissioner notifying her that her case wouldn’t be reviewed because it wasn’t made within a six-month time limit.

“Our argument has always been that there were cumulative failures over time, they continue to fail, there was no moment of incident, but she was denied access to the complaint process with HRP,” said Halpern.

Low is now working with the Elizabeth Fry Soceity to argue that under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Nova Scotia regulation should be struck down as unconstitutional.

The case has caught the attention of Dartmouth MLA Claudia Chender who submitted a bill to change the regulations. While the bill was never passed Chender says she was told by the Justice Minister that the change in their bill was moving forward, and the time limit for bringing complaints against police would be changing from six months to one year.

But Chender says it still doesn’t go far enough because it overlooks their request of “principal of discoverability.”

“Its recognized in legal circles that a time limit like that should run from when the harm was discovered,” said Chender. “So in Miss Low’s case she didn’t realize her case was being mishandled until months and months and months after she reported it, so its logical then that if she wants to lodge a complaint the time period should run from when she knew, not when it happened.”

Court dates for Low’s challenge to have her complaint against police processed have been set for March 3, 2020 in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Halifax Regional Police said in a written statement sent to Global News stating that “it would not be appropriate for us to comment on the specifics of the criminal investigation or in relation to a civil matter that is before the courts. It is important to reiterate that this is an open and active file that is being thoroughly investigated.”