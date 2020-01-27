Halifax police face lawsuit in alleged mishandling of sexual assault case

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax woman has launched a lawsuit alleging police falsely labelled her as a lying alcoholic while mishandling her sexual assault case.

Forty-three-year-old Carrie Low says in a statement of claim submitted to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court that she’s seeking damages from the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police.

The lawsuit launched Monday by lawyer Michael Dull repeats Low’s statements last year that police failed to visit the scene where the rape is alleged to have happened.

It also alleges police didn’t properly handle Low’s clothing as evidence, and failed to send it for examination in a timely fashion after the May 2018 incident.

However, it also contains allegations that senior officers “labelled the plaintiff ‘a drunk’ and ‘a liar,”‘ and instructed an investigator to “not investigate the merits of her sexual assault.”

The claim has not been proven in court and the two police forces, which operate a joint sexual assault unit in Halifax, have not yet filed statements of defence.