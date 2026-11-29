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Constant nightmares have been plaguing Patricia Farrell since her 23-year-old son was killed last month in a fire during a training exercise at an Alberta military base.

“When I do fall asleep, I have nightmares — I’m worried or scared that my boy was in a lot of pain,” she said of Shaun Farrell, a member of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

“A lot goes through your mind. You think, was he scared? How quick did it happen? Was he in a lot of pain? And the way it happened.”

She and her husband said they recently had to get away from their home in Prince Albert, Sask., to escape the painful reality of their son’s absence. They retreated to Alberta Rocky Mountain community of Kananaskis, west of Calgary, to try to get some reprieve.

It didn’t help.

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“I feel broken, devastated, lost. I don’t think there are enough words to explain how we’re doing,” Patricia Farrell said through tears.

“Nothing is fun anymore. I want to say it feels like my life has ended but … we are still breathing. It’s the worst feeling in the world.”

Shaun Farrell and four other soldiers died Oct. 17, when a sudden windstorm pushed flames from a grass fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, southeast of Edmonton, onto troops taking part in training. Dozens of other soldiers were injured, and 21 are still in hospitals in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario recovering from severe burns.

The three others who died that day were identified as: Pte. Aidan Goulding, 23, of North Vancouver, B.C.; Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, 19, of Langley, B.C.; and Sgt. Morgan Wong, 26, of Edmonton.

0:41 CFB Wainwright: 5th Canadian soldier has died after fire, CAF says

A fifth soldier, Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco, 26, of Toronto, died of his injuries earlier this month while in hospital.

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Patricia Farrell said there can be no closure until she gets more answers. She knows that it likely won’t happen until investigations into the fire are complete.

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“We’ve been given some information but not much, and I don’t think enough to give us peace,” she said.

There are to be three investigations into what happened.

Two are being done by the military — one by military police that’s underway and another by a formal board of inquiry that has yet to be convened but is to publicly release its findings. A civilian coroner’s investigation is expected from the province of Alberta.

“We recognize that there are important questions about the circumstances surrounding this incident and that those affected are seeking answers. Establishing a clear and complete understanding of what occurred remains a priority,” the Defence Department said in an email Saturday.

“We will continue to keep families and Canadians informed and provide further updates as information becomes available.”

The family moved to Prince Albert from South Africa nearly a decade ago. Patricia Farrell became a real estate agent and her husband, Roland Farrell, continued his career as a diamond cutter.

The couple said their other son has also been suffering since the tragedy.

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2:46 Calgary soldier amongst the critically injured in hospital after CFB Wainwright

“They were best friends. They kept secrets that we didn’t know about,” said the mother. “And that’s our whole family — just me, Roland, Byron and Shaun.”

And there is the family dog, Dobbie — a Shih Tzu-Maltese-Papillon mix, dressed in a tiny green and gold jersey of the South African Springboks, the nation’s national rugby team.

Dobbie has been a great source of comfort, said the family, and they’re in the process of having him designated an emotional support dog. He also seems to feel the loss and has been anxious.

Patricia Farrell said that when her son died, she insisted on seeing his body.

But she didn’t recognize him. She didn’t believe it could be him, said her husband, who didn’t want to see their son that way.

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“(We said), ‘You have to show us something that can prove that it is him,’” Roland Farrell said.

“That’s when they showed her the tattoo on wrist.”

The soldier’s personal motto was “comfort kills dreams.” His mother previously said he had dyslexia and Asperger’s syndrome but didn’t let labels or low expectations define him. He was living his dream of serving in the military.

Patricia Farrell said she has gone to the military base in Wainwright but wasn’t allowed to see where her son died.

2:08 Lives lost at CFB Wainwright remembered at ceremony at Nova Scotia’s oldest cenotaph

In addition to knowing what exactly happened and how it happened, she said she wants to know where he was found.

“I still feel like it’s not real. I still feel like he’s somewhere. I feel like maybe they made a mistake,” she said.

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“I have so many things that go through my mind. And I feel like, maybe, if we just know the facts and we can see everything for what it is, then it will just give us that peace to know, OK, it is our boy and you now have to move on.”

She said she has been in touch with families of some of the injured and visited them in hospital in Edmonton.

She’s particularly heartbroken for the family of Dal Bianco in Ontario.

“William’s family had hope for a month, and then their hope was taken away from them,” she said.

She said she and her husband appreciate the public support they’ve received but, although well-meaning, being asked so many times about the loss forces them to relive their son’s death over and over.

They would rather remember the good times.

Even still, the parents said they can’t bring themselves to do much for the upcoming holidays.

“We will celebrate the birth of Jesus, but we are definitely not going to celebrate as a family this year,” said Patricia Farrell.

“We are followers of Jesus and that’s what Christmas is really about for us, but I feel there will not be any other celebration this year.”