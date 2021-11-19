Man accused in Dartmouth, N.S. murder arrested in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken into custody in relation to a homicide in Dartmouth, N.S., last weekend.

On Thursday, Halifax Regional Police laid second-degree murder charges and issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Tyreece Alexander Whynder-Ewing, 27, in connection with the murder of Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas.

“At approximately 3 p.m. EST the accused turned himself into Investigators from the Special Investigation Section and was arrested in Toronto, Ontario with the assistance of the Peel Regional Police,” said a release from Halifax police on Friday.

“He is currently in custody in Ontario and will be returned to Nova Scotia to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.”

Early Saturday, police found Thomas’s body at a residence on Braeside Court in Dartmouth, N.S., and later ruled his death as a homicide.

Thomas, 35, was previously accused in a high-profile sexual assault, facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident that occurred in 2018. Those charges were withdrawn after his death.

Carrie Low, who identified herself as the complainant in the sexual assault case, had been outspoken about the incident and how she said Halifax police mishandled the case.

On Thursday, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod was asked by media if there was a connection between the accused and Low’s case. He responded that police are “here to talk about the homicide.”

“What I can tell you is that the sexual assault investigation is ongoing and we are investigating that matter further,” he said.

Police say investigators don’t believe the killing was random and they aren’t looking for other suspects.