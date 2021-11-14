Dartmouth death ruled a homicide, victim identified as accused in sex assault case

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious death in a Dartmouth neighbourhood this weekend has been ruled a homicide, and the victim has been identified as the accused in a high-profile sexual assault case.

Police were called to a residence on Braeside Court on Saturday, where they found the deceased victim.

The man has been identified as Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas, 35, from East Preston.

His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy conducted overnight by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Police were still on scene Sunday, where several homes and vehicles were taped off. Halifax Regional Police said the investigation is being led by the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

Police have not released any more details about the homicide.

On Sunday afternoon, the Elizabeth Fry Society of Nova Scotia confirmed Thomas is the accused in a high-profile sexual assault case, and was awaiting trial.

In February, a then 33-year-old was charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident that occurred in 2018.

Carrie Low, who identified herself as the complainant in that case, had been outspoken about the incident and how she said Halifax Regional Police mishandled the case. The Nova Scotia Complaints Commissioner initially rejected her complaint because it was beyond the time limit to file a complaint, but that decision was later overturned by a judicial review.

Emma Halpern, the executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Nova Scotia and a member of Low’s legal team, said in a statement Sunday that Low was still processing the news.

“Carrie is shaken by the news of Alexander Thomas’ passing. Her sympathies go out to his family and community,” said Halpern.

“She is also concerned about the impact this may have on her quest for justice in her case. Carrie and her legal team are still processing this shocking news and will be determining the way forward in the coming days.”

