Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dartmouth death ruled a homicide, victim identified as accused in sex assault case

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 10:14 am
The suspicious death at a residence on Braeside Court in Dartmouth on Saturday has been ruled a homicide.
The suspicious death at a residence on Braeside Court in Dartmouth on Saturday has been ruled a homicide. Alexa MacLean/Global News

A suspicious death in a Dartmouth neighbourhood this weekend has been ruled a homicide, and the victim has been identified as the accused in a high-profile sexual assault case.

Police were called to a residence on Braeside Court on Saturday, where they found the deceased victim.

Read more: Halifax police investigate suspicious death after body found in Dartmouth

The man has been identified as Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas, 35, from East Preston.

His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy conducted overnight by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Police were still on scene Sunday, where several homes and vehicles were taped off. Halifax Regional Police said the investigation is being led by the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released any more details about the homicide.

Read more: Nova Scotians will soon have a year to file a complaint against police

On Sunday afternoon, the Elizabeth Fry Society of Nova Scotia confirmed Thomas is the accused in a high-profile sexual assault case, and was awaiting trial.

In February, a then 33-year-old was charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident that occurred in 2018.

Carrie Low, who identified herself as the complainant in that case, had been outspoken about the incident and how she said Halifax Regional Police mishandled the case. The Nova Scotia Complaints Commissioner initially rejected her complaint because it was beyond the time limit to file a complaint, but that decision was later overturned by a judicial review.

Emma Halpern, the executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Nova Scotia and a member of Low’s legal team, said in a statement Sunday that Low was still processing the news.

“Carrie is shaken by the news of Alexander Thomas’ passing. Her sympathies go out to his family and community,” said Halpern.

“She is also concerned about the impact this may have on her quest for justice in her case. Carrie and her legal team are still processing this shocking news and will be determining the way forward in the coming days.”

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service tagDartmouth Homicide tagAlexander Joseph Frederick Thomas tagBraeside Court homicide tagDartmouth Murder tagDartmouth murder investigation tagHalifax Regional Police murder investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers