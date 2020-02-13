Man charged with sexual assault in connection with 2018 incident in East Preston

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 33-year-old man with sexual assault in relation to an incident that occurred in 2018.

At approximately 4 p.m. on May 19, police say officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that had occurred overnight at a location in East Preston.

READ MORE: Sexual assault acquittal upheld in one case against college groundskeeper

The female victim was 41 years old at the time of the incident, according to police.

As a result of the investigation, police say they arrested a man on Garland Avenue in Dartmouth on Wednesday afternoon.

The man from East Preston has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating after woman allegedly sprayed with irritant, robbed

He was released on conditions and will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing.