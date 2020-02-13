Man charged with sexual assault in connection with 2018 incident in East Preston

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 33-year-old man with sexual assault in relation to an incident that occurred in 2018.
At approximately 4 p.m. on May 19, police say officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that had occurred overnight at a location in East Preston.
The female victim was 41 years old at the time of the incident, according to police.
As a result of the investigation, police say they arrested a man on Garland Avenue in Dartmouth on Wednesday afternoon.
The man from East Preston has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and forcible confinement.
He was released on conditions and will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
