Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax police investigate suspicious death after body found in Dartmouth

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 13, 2021 9:14 am
Click to play video: 'Maritime Sikh Society calls for more education after Truro murder' Maritime Sikh Society calls for more education after Truro murder
WATCH: While there’s some relief charges have been laid in the homicide of Prabhjot Singh Katri, there’s also a need for more education, according to the Maritime Sikh Society. – Oct 27, 2021

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a building in Dartmouth.

In a release Saturday, police said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a dwelling on Braeside Courtat approximately 1:47 a.m. Responders found a deceased man inside

Read more: Pair charged with human trafficking after N.B. girl rescued from N.S. hotel

There were no further details provided.

“Investigators are still in the early stages of the investigation and we will provide an update as soon as more information is available,” the release said.

Click to play video: 'Death of Oshawa woman, 67, deemed suspicious' Death of Oshawa woman, 67, deemed suspicious
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagHalifax tagHalifax Regional Police tagSuspicious Death tagsuspicious death Dartmouth tagbraeside court tagpolice investigate suspicious death tagsuspicious death halifax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers