Halifax police investigate suspicious death after body found in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a building in Dartmouth.

In a release Saturday, police said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a dwelling on Braeside Courtat approximately 1:47 a.m. Responders found a deceased man inside

There were no further details provided.

“Investigators are still in the early stages of the investigation and we will provide an update as soon as more information is available,” the release said.

Advertisement