Lindell Wigginton of Milwaukee Bucks becomes 2nd Nova Scotian to score in a NBA game

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia native Lindell Wigginton is the second Nova Scotian to score in a NBA game.

Wigginton, a guard from Dartmouth, N.S., has signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Previously, he played for the Hamilton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

Read more: Hamilton Honey Badger Lindell Wigginton signs NBA deal with Milwaukee

He is the first player to sign a standard NBA contract from the CEBL, the league says.

Wigginton scored his first two points for the Bucks on Thursday night during the fourth quarter of a game against the Golden State Warriors.

He finished the game playing more than five minutes and added a steal to go along with his basket.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bucks ended up winning that game 118-99.

Bedford’s Nate Darling of the Charlotte Hornets was the first Nova Scotian to play for the NBA, and later score, last year.