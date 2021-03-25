Watch: Nova Scotia basketball star Nate Darling nets first NBA basket – a 3-pointer for Charlotte Hornets

Send this page to someone via email

Charlotte Hornets’ Nate Darling has scored his first NBA basket on Wednesday.

Darling, the 22-year-old from Nova Scotia, passed a milestone for the second time this month.

On Wednesday night, the shooting guard scored a 3-pointer in a 122-97 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. This was the first time Charlotte had won in Houston since 2004.

Story continues below advertisement

Darling, who hails from Bedford, became the first Nova Scotian to play in an NBA regular-season game when he stepped on the court on March 13 with the Charlotte Hornets.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Darling told Global News he’s still wrapping his head around it.

“As a kid, I’ve always believed that I’d be here, dreamt that I’d be here,” he said.

“I’m an NBA play, I earned it… Definitely got to take every milestone along the way and soak in and be proud of myself.”

Since his NBA debut on March 13, when Darling played four minutes late in the game against the Toronto Raptors, his home province was rooting for his achievement.

“People are telling me their kids are putting up more shots and are out there grinding. That’s the coolest part for me, hearing that I could be someone like Steve Nash was for me.

“I’m sure there’s a bunch of eight-nine-ten-year-olds out there in Nova Scotia that now see a face to their dream.”

5:59 Darling talks NBA Debut Darling talks NBA Debut