Canada

Justice for Baeleigh rally held outside Saskatoon Police Services, City Hall

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 7:34 pm
Click to play video: 'A Justice for Baeleigh rally held at Saskatoon Police Service headquarters' A Justice for Baeleigh rally held at Saskatoon Police Service headquarters
WATCH: A Justice for Baeleigh rally held at Saskatoon Police Service headquarters

It has been 126 days since nine-year-old Baeleigh Emily Maurice lost her life in Saskatoon, Sask.

The young girl was hit by a truck last September when she was crossing 33rd Street on her scooter at a marked crosswalk.

Read more: Girl on scooter dead after crash involving truck in Saskatoon

To date, there have been no charges laid against the driver involved.

On Thursday, family, friends and supporters rallied in front of the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters before walking to City Hall.

“Baeleigh’s finally being noticed,” said Sarah Smokeyday, friend and co-worker of mother Rochelle Dubois.

Click to play video: 'Vigil held for 9-year-old girl who died after a collision with a truck' Vigil held for 9-year-old girl who died after a collision with a truck
Vigil held for 9-year-old girl who died after a collision with a truck – Sep 11, 2021

After months of trying to get answers from the Saskatoon Police Service, Smokeyday said they wanted to take action.

“There was no line of communication open with Rochelle from people in positions of power,” said Smokeyday.

Read more: Vigil held for 9-year-old after fatal truck accident in Saskatoon

A video was posted to social media earlier this month showing the exact moment the incident happened.

“Since the video has been released, there has been an outpouring of support and those lines of communication are now open,” said Smokeyday.

In a release earlier this week, Saskatoon Police Service said they are aware of the video and confirmed the investigation remains active.

In a statement to Global News, Brad Jennings, Public Relations and Strategic Communications with the Saskatoon Police Service said, “[Wednesday] afternoon members of the Saskatoon Police Service met with Ms. Dubois and had a meaningful discussion. We have heard her concerns and will continue to keep her informed throughout the duration of the investigation.”

Read more: Saskatoon police respond to video of fatal September 2021 traffic collision

They added, collisions, especially fatal ones are ‘complex’ and take time to solve.

But the family says it is taking too long.

“Rochelle’s hurt. I wouldn’t want to use that she’s angry or she’s upset. She’s just, she wants to grieve and you can’t grieve without any answers,” said Smokeyday.

Click to play video: 'Fatal Etobicoke collision kills 5-year-old girl' Fatal Etobicoke collision kills 5-year-old girl
