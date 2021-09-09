Girl on scooter dead after crash involving truck in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A girl who was on a scooter is dead after a crash involving a truck, according to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Officers were called to the crash in the 600 block of 33rd Street West around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The nine-year-old girl was taken to hospital and pronounced dead after arriving, police said. Her name was not released.

SPS says motorists should avoid the area as both directions of travel will be restricted from Avenues F through H through the commute after work on Thursday as members of the collision analyst unit investigate.

