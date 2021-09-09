Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Girl on scooter dead after crash involving truck in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 4:00 pm
Saskatoon police say a nine-year-old girl is dead following a collision involving a truck and the youth who was on a scooter at the time. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say a nine-year-old girl is dead following a collision involving a truck and the youth who was on a scooter at the time. Slavo Kutas / Global News

A girl who was on a scooter is dead after a crash involving a truck, according to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Officers were called to the crash in the 600 block of 33rd Street West around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigate 3-vehicle collision in city’s southeast

The nine-year-old girl was taken to hospital and pronounced dead after arriving, police said. Her name was not released.

SPS says motorists should avoid the area as both directions of travel will be restricted from Avenues F through H through the commute after work on Thursday as members of the collision analyst unit investigate.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan man sentenced to 5 years in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens' Saskatchewan man sentenced to 5 years in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens
Saskatchewan man sentenced to 5 years in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens – Jul 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagFatal Crash tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Traffic tagTruck tagScooter tag33rd Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers