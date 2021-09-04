Portion of 105th Street closed after car collides with power pole: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of 105th Street is expected to be closed for a few hours on Saturday after a car collided with a power pole, according to Saskatoon police.

Around 9 a.m. police attended a collision involving one vehicle in the 100 block of 105th Street East, a press release said.

The vehicle was found to have crashed into a power pole, downing power lines.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated by police at the scene.

City of Saskatoon employees are at the scene tending to the downed lines.

Traffic on 105th Street will be closed near A.C.T. arena for the next few hours as repairs are made.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.