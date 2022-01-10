Saskatoon police respond to video of fatal September 2021 traffic collision

Send this page to someone via email

Over the weekend, a video was posted on social media of a tragic collision in Saskatoon, killing a 9-year-old girl.

The video of Baeleigh Emily Maurice went viral and it came to the attention of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Baeleigh died after crossing a residential street in the Mayfair area in Saskatoon on Sept. 9, 2021. No charges have been laid.

In response to a number of inquires, SPS confirms the investigation is active and ongoing.

“Specialized investigators with the Collision Analyst Unit are currently waiting on the results of toxicology, which were submitted to an RCMP forensics lab,” SPS stated.

“While investigators are still waiting for results from the scientific analysis, the majority of the technical investigation is nearing completion.”

SPS say fatal collisions are some of the most complex in policing. As part of their investigation, police emphasize that scene examination involves much more than just personal observation; photography is employed at ground level, as well as aerial, and forensic maps are created to assist the post-scene investigation when determining the actions of everyone involved in or around the incident.

“This includes identifying any obstructions (e.g. vehicles, buildings) in the immediate vicinity,” police say. “Measurements are key in attempting to determine vehicle and pedestrian speeds. All of this information will be necessary should an investigation result in charges and proceed through the court process.”

SPS stated that collision investigators must carefully and systemically preserve and collect evidence of what has occurred.

Police say decisions relating to criminal charges cannot be made until the results are received. Police will then work in consultation with Crown prosecutors to determine the nature and extent of any charges to be laid. A decision will be informed once the entirety of the evidence collected and analyzed by police.

On social media, the parents of Baeleigh question why no one has yet to be charged. A Facebook page was made titled “Justice for Baeleigh Emily Maurice” where supporters use hashtag #JusticeForBaeleigh to show their support.

“The families of the deceased rightfully have questions, and part of our job is to address their concerns and provide the answers they deserve,” stated police. “In the fatal collision from September, we understand the added impact waiting for those answers can have on the victim’s families.

“Support from Victims Services was offered to the family immediately following the collision.”

SPS say that investigators spoke with witnesses and attempted to collect available video surveillance that captured the incident. Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 306-975-8300.

