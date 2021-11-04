Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 4 2021 6:38pm
02:05

Family of Thornhill girl killed on her bike after collision with car launches civil lawsuit

Nikita Belykh’s family is suing the driver and the City of Vaughan for $7.5 million. Catherine McDonald reports.

Advertisement

Video Home