Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family of Thornhill girl killed on bicycle launches civil lawsuit against driver, City of Vaughan

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 5:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Family of Thornhill girl killed on her bike after collision with car launches civil lawsuit' Family of Thornhill girl killed on her bike after collision with car launches civil lawsuit
WATCH ABOVE: Nikita Belykh’s family is suing the driver and the City of Vaughan for $7.5 million. Catherine McDonald reports.

Natalia Belykh doesn’t like coming to the spot where her daughter Nikita was killed. It’s a busy intersection and despite the large makeshift memorial of teddy bears, toys and flowers, along with a new tree planted just metres away in her daughter’s memory, Natalia would rather go to the cemetery.

“It’s more peaceful,” she said.

Natalia, her husband Mike, and the couple’s older daughter Maria came to North Thornhill Community Centre Thursday to announce that they’ve served the driver and the City of Vaughan a statement of claim.

The Belykh’s are seeking $7.5 million in damages, alleging that the driver was not only distracted, but travelling too fast and alleging that the City of Vaughan was negligent.

Read more: Driver charged after 10-year-old girl fatally struck by vehicle in Vaughan

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, 33-year-old Thanh Nguyen of Mississauga was charged with careless driving causing death under the Highway Traffic Act. The family’s lawyer Michael Smitiuch said that it’s unlikely that Nguyen will face jail time, but more likely that she will be fined and have her driver’s license suspended.

It was Sept. 1 just before 11 a.m. when the 10-year-old was riding her bike home from swimming with a friend at the North Thornhill Community Centre. As she was cycling northbound on Pleasant Ridge Avenue, a driver exiting the community centre laneway, collided with Nikita’s bike, driving over her.

Nikita died of her injuries in hospital.

READ MORE: Family of 10-year-old fatally struck by vehicle says it’s a nightmare they can’t wake up from

In the statement of claim, the family alleges that Nguyen was not only distracted, but travelling too fast. The City of Vaughan is also being sued for negligence.

“The sad thing about this is, it’s our position that this accident was completely avoidable,” said Smitiuch.

The City of Vaughan released a statement to Global News which reads in part, “The incident on Pleasant Ridge Avenue in Vaughan was heartbreaking. As this matter is under litigation, the City cannot comment further at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The statement went on to say, “Community safety is a leading priority especially when it comes to road safety and the protection of our most vulnerable road users.”

Click to play video: 'Family of 10-year-old Thornhill girl fatally struck by vehicle speaks out' Family of 10-year-old Thornhill girl fatally struck by vehicle speaks out
Family of 10-year-old Thornhill girl fatally struck by vehicle speaks out – Sep 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Police tagcareless driving causing death tagCity of Vaughan tagPleasant Ridge Avenue tagColtrane Drive tagNikita Belykh tagNorth Thornhill Community Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers