Let’s be frank: Blue Jays eye new ‘Loonie Dog’ record against Red Sox

In a season marked by disappointment, the Toronto Blue Jays are hoping fans on Tuesday night will pull through for a record-setting performance.

Tuesday’s home game against the Boston Red Sox will be the last “Loonie Dog” night of the year. As the name indicates, the Blue Jays put hot dogs on sale for $1 at every time the team plays a Tuesday game at Rogers Centre.

So far this year, the Blue Jays have sold 678,488 Loonie Dogs, a spokesperson told Global News. In 2023, the Jays sold 693,865 Loonie Dogs.

“For the last Loonie Dogs Night presented by Schneiders of the season …, fans need to eat 15,377 Loonie Dogs to break the all-time season record, and 21,512 to cross the 700,000 dollar dog threshold,” they said in a statement.

On Aug. 6 against the Baltimore Orioles, the Blue Jays told 71,391 Loonie Dogs – a season high, but just shy of the all-time single game high set on Aug. 28, 2023 against the Washington Nationals.

That night, 76,627 Loonie Dogs were sold at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays have said this year that due to demand, fans may be limited to four Loonie Dogs per transaction.

First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. Eastern Tuesday.