10-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 10-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Wednesday morning, York police say.

Emergency services were called to Pleasant Ridge Avenue, in the area of Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive, for reports of a collision at around 10:45 a.m.

Police said a Hyundai Santa Fe struck a 10-year-old girl.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.