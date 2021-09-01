Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

10-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 2:31 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 10-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Wednesday morning, York police say.

Emergency services were called to Pleasant Ridge Avenue, in the area of Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive, for reports of a collision at around 10:45 a.m.

Trending Stories

Police said a Hyundai Santa Fe struck a 10-year-old girl.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Police tagYork Pedestrian Struck tagVaughan Pedestrian struck tagBasie Gate tagColtrane Drive tagPleasant Ridge Avenue tagVaughan Child Struck tagVaughan Girl Struck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers