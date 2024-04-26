TTC subway service suspended on Line 2 from Kipling to Jane after track fire

Send this page to someone via email

The TTC says there is no subway service on a portion of Line 2 from Kipling Station to Jane Station after a track level fire.

TTC said on X there was a track-level fire at Islington Station on Thursday.

Shuttle buses are running between the stations as they make repair efforts.

Delays are expected Friday at Kipling Station, Islington Station, Royal York Station, Old Mill Station and Jane Station, the TTC said.

TTC said service after Jane Station going eastbound is not affected.

“Longer travel times anticipated on Line 2 west end; consider GO Transit from Kipling to Union or UP Express for airport travel,” TTC said on X.

The cause of the fire from Thursday is unknown.

