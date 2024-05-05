Menu

1 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Milton, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 5, 2024 9:39 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
The Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died and another person has critical injuries after a wrong-way crash in Milton.

Police said the crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Guelph Line.

Investigators said the crash was a result of a vehicle driving the wrong way.

One person was pronounced dead and another person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A road closure was in place for the investigation.

