1 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Milton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died and another person has critical injuries after a wrong-way crash in Milton.

Police said the crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Guelph Line.

Investigators said the crash was a result of a vehicle driving the wrong way.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

One person was pronounced dead and another person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A road closure was in place for the investigation.

#MississaugaOPP investigating a fatal collision on 401 in the E/B lanes at Guelph Line, Milton. As a reuslt of a wrong way vehicle, one person is deceased and another brought to a Toronto area hospital in a life-threatening condition. The investigation is continuing^mh pic.twitter.com/AcomDD6cbd — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 5, 2024