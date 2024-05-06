Menu

Canada

Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2024 6:14 am
1 min read
Nestle workers on strike in Toronto. View image in full screen
Nestle workers on strike in Toronto. Unifor
Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after rejecting a tentative agreement the union reached with the chocolate maker.

Unifor issued a statement saying its 461 members who work as machine operators, bar packers, shippers and receivers, general labourers and in the skilled trades at the Toronto Nestle plant chose to go on strike on Sunday evening.

The plant produces Kit Kat, Aero and Coffee Crisp chocolate bars, as well as Smarties, and Nestle says it doesn’t expect the strike will have an immediate effect on the products’ availability in stores.

Unifor says its members wanted improvements to the pension plan, and rejected a two-year freeze on a cost of living adjustment.

It says it doesn’t currently have any bargaining dates scheduled.

Nestle Canada says it’s disappointed workers rejected the tentative deal, and it plans to work with the union to get workers back on the job.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

