5-year-old Girl Killed November 14 2021 6:19pm 02:13 Fatal Etobicoke collision kills 5-year-old girl It’s been a busy past 24 hours for police in Etobicoke, where two separate collisions have left multiple people dead. One of the victims is a five-year-old girl. Brittany Rosen reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8373453/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8373453/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?