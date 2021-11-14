5-year-old girl dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Etobicoke: police

Send this page to someone via email

A five-year-old girl has died after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tree in Etobicoke Saturday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Renforth Drive and Rathburn Road for reports of a collision just after 9 p.m.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was driving when she lost control and struck a tree.

The woman and girl were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where police said the girl died of her injuries.

The relationship between the woman and girl is not yet known.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are also unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

COLLISION:

Renforth Dr + Rathburn Rd

* 9:08 pm *

– Car into a tree

– 1 occupant unconscious

– Reports that occupant is a young child

– Fire Crews advising child is VSA

– Crews performing CPR

– Roads have been closed

– Will update#GO2190676

^dh pic.twitter.com/YMgtoQA555 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 14, 2021