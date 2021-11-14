Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

5-year-old girl dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Etobicoke: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 9:27 am
Police on scene of a fata collision in Etobicoke Saturday night.
Police on scene of a fata collision in Etobicoke Saturday night. Andrew Collins/Global News

A five-year-old girl has died after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tree in Etobicoke Saturday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Renforth Drive and Rathburn Road for reports of a collision just after 9 p.m.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was driving when she lost control and struck a tree.

The woman and girl were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where police said the girl died of her injuries.

The relationship between the woman and girl is not yet known.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are also unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto Collision tagRathburn Road tagRenforth Drive tagEtobicoke Fatal Collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers