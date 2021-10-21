Saskatoon community association continues push for safer streets after death of 9-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Following the tragic death of 9-year-old Baeleigh Emily Maurice in Hudson Bay Park-Mayfair-Kelsey Woodlawn, the community association is making a push for safer roadways.

During a Saskatoon Police Commission meeting on Thursday, past community association president, Diane Bentley, spoke on behalf of the association and presented a letter.

Her letter states, “The recent and tragic death of Baeleigh Emily Maurice on 33rd Street has provided the opportunity for enhanced safety measures to ensure the safe crossing of all pedestrians, and cyclists on this ever-increasing busy street. These measures are, of course, the responsibility of the City of Saskatoon.”

Read more: Girl on scooter dead after crash involving truck in Saskatoon

She then made suggestions as to what can be done to improve traffic flow in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

While speeding and impaired driving are factors, she says signs and lights need to be put up “to provide a greater sense of safety and security for people moving back and forth across the street.”

“One large component of that is education. Education to both drivers and pedestrians about courtesy, respect for everybody who uses the streets,” said Bentley.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) noted in the meeting there are no further updates about the investigation into the accident in which Baeleigh Maurice was killed.

Bentley will be presenting her letter to the City of Saskatoon’s transportation committee as well next Monday.

1:42 Saskatoon city staff recommend decreasing residential speed limit Saskatoon city staff recommend decreasing residential speed limit – Sep 4, 2021