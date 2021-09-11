Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
September 11 2021 6:28pm
01:45

Vigil held for 9-year-old girl who died after a collision with a truck

Following a tragic accident that caused 9-year-old Baeleigh Emily Maurice to pass away, a vigil was held with tears, music and stories to remember her short life. 

Advertisement

Video Home