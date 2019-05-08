$61M slated to improve Saskatoon roads

The City of Saskatoon has decided which streets drivers may want to try and avoid this spring and summer.

Council has put aside over $61 million to improve more than 180 kilometres of roads this year.

There will be improvements to the Sid Buckwold Bridge, the lanes along College Drive from the city limits to the CP Rail overpass and resurfacing along Circle Drive, according to officials.

The city’s general manager of transportation and construction Angela Gardiner added crews will look to make road work less of a hindrance on commuters.

“In the past, we have undertaken a lot of that work overnight, and then we’re able to open up the road or the lanes of traffic during the day,” Gardiner said.

Two interchanges at College Drive/McOrmond Drive and Boychuk Drive/Highway 16 are expected to have finishing touches done later this year.

The city has also adopted a new policy allowing for the hiring of the companies based on experience, qualifications and construction plan, not just the lowest bid, according to officials.

