Regina, Saskatoon all ears to solve urban transportation challenges

Regina and Saskatoon are teaming up to address urban transportation challenges.

Through a partnership, both municipal governments are calling on companies to pitch new approaches or technology solutions that will reduce reliance on personal vehicles and improve mobility around the two cities.

READ MORE: All Saskatoon Transit buses now fully accessible for those with reduced mobility

“Saskatoon is home to so many innovative tech start-ups and companies and we have one of the fasting growing tech sectors in the country,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said in a press release.

Clark added the partnership could help to leverage the talent and expertise in the province to address challenges in creating a connected, accessible community for all.

WATCH BELOW: City paints clearer picture of what BRT for downtown Saskatoon might look like

Companies and participants are being asked to submit their proposals by May 13.

“We are interested in hearing diverse solutions and perspectives, while pursuing and incorporating modern, innovative technology,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said in a press release.

READ MORE: Transit union challenges mayor and council to hop on board

A competitive process will select a winner, which will be announced this summer.