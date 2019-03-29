All Saskatoon Transit buses now fully accessible for those with reduced mobility

Saskatoon Transit announced on March 28 that it has finished transitioning to provide a fully accessible public transit system to its customers.

The network’s entire fleet of buses can now accommodate people with reduced mobility to help them get to where they’re going in the city.

The City of Saskatoon encourages Access Transit customers to use Saskatoon Transit’s conventional service for all or part of their trips.

“Accessible transportation is a building block for a fair, inclusive and equitable society,” said David Arnot, commissioner of the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission, in a press release.

“By removing barriers to transportation, we enable access to education and employment as well as to the services, opportunities and benefits of living in a thriving, multicultural and pluralistic city like Saskatoon.”

The federal government and the city jointly invested $24 million toward the purchase of 41 accessible, low-floor conventional buses along with nine specialized buses featuring wheelchair lifts.

The Saskatchewan government also contributed $220,000 toward four more specialized buses.

The city said a complete bus stop audit will be conducted this summer to review all locations and their accessibility.